CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking two women at gunpoint in November in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.
Police said the boy was arrested Wednesday in West Englewood, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a car at gunpoint from a 36-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman on Nov. 19, 2021, near 110th and Harding.
While investigating that case, police said the 11-year-old also was seen inside a vehicle that was reported stolen on Nov. 13 in the 7300 block of South Francisco Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
The boy has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
He is set to appear in Juvenile Court on Thursday.