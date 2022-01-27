Bears Reportedly Hiring Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus As New Head CoachAccording to multiple reports, including ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bears are working on a deal with Eberflus to replace Matt Nagy, who was fired earlier this month.

Strome Has Hat Trick As Blackhawks Outlast Red WingsDylan Strome scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks had their highest-scoring game of the season in an win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

DeRozan Powers Bulls To Win Over RaptorsDeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 23 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Northwestern Misses 3-Pointer At Buzzer, Loses To MichiganFreshman Caleb Houstan scored 18 points, DeVante’ Jones added 15 points with six assists, and Michigan escaped with a victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

UIC Stepping Up Conferences To Join Missouri Valley ConferenceIt’s official – the UIC Flames are stepping up conferences this summer.

New Bears GM Ryan Poles Continues Busy Schedule Of Head Coach InterviewsNow that the Bears have a new general manager in Ryan Poles, next up is hiring a new head coach.