By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were arrested and charged following a shootout with police on Lower Wacker Drive Wednesday Night.

Police charged Edgardo Perez, 24, with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Two other men other men were also taken into custody.

Jesse Sanchez, 21, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession, and criminal trespass.

Noel Centeno, 20, was charged with one felony count to receive, posses, and sell a vehicle.

All three were arrested Wednesday in the 200 block of E. Lower Wacker Drive where they were inside a stolen vehicle.

Police said officers approached the vehicle and there was an exchange of gunfire in which Perez was struck and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Two weapons were recovered.

All three are due in Bond Court Friday.

