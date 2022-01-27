CHICAGO (CBS) – The latest COVID-19 test developed in Illinois won’t require you to swab your nose.
Three new community-based testing sites are now open using the SHIELD saliva test developed at the University of Illinois.
The sites are located at DePaul University's Loop campus on the concourse level of the DePaul Center one floor below the Barnes & Noble, Northeastern Illinois University, and the Dirksen Federal Building.
Appointments are required. For testing options, visit Chicago.gov/covidtest.