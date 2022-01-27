CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning commercial businesses Thursday of recent burglaries in Jefferson Park and Albany Park.
Police said in each incident, the offender shattered the glass door of the businesses before entering and taking liquor, cigarettes, and money form the cash register.READ MORE: Pair Charged In Murder Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega Denied Bail; Accused Teen Gunman Committed Three Previous Carjackings, Prosecutors Say
Incident locations and times:
- 3500 block of North Pulaski Road at 1:59 a.m. on Jan. 26.
- 4300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 2:38 am on Jan. 26.
- 4400 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 2:55 am on Jan. 26.
The offenders are described as three Black men wearing dark clothing and driving a silver Hyundai Genesis with black rims.
Police remind businesses to be aware of this crime and alert other businesses, pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area, ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional, and call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Disparities: First Peek Inside New Lifestyle Hub - One Solution To Ending Disproportionate Impact On Black Chicagoans
Anyone with information can contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.