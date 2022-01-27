Pair Charged In Murder Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega Denied Bail; Accused Teen Gunman Committed Three Previous Carjackings, Prosecutors SayAt the accused gunman's bond hearing on Thursday, Cook County prosecutors said 16-year-old Emilio Corripio teen had committed three aggravated carjackings in the span of just 5 months, and was on "intensive probation" at the time of the murder.

'He Actually Skipped Like A Child, All The Way Up:' 11-Year-Old Boy Charged In November Carjacking In Mount GreenwoodPolice said the boy was arrested Wednesday in West Englewood, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a car at gunpoint from a 36-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman on Nov. 19, 2021, near 110th and Harding.

COVID-19 Disparities: First Peek Inside New Lifestyle Hub - One Solution To Ending Disproportionate Impact On Black Chicagoans“It really is a joint effort to revive the community and give the community access to the types of the quality health care services and wealth building services … that communities like ours deserve,” Carlos Nelson said.

COPA Completes Investigation Into Fatal 2021 Police Shooting Of Anthony AlvarezTen months after a Chicago police officer shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase in Portage Park, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability has completed its investigation into whether the shooting was justified.