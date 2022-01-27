GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:A Sunday on La Grande Jatte, Art Institute, Chicago News, Georges Seurat, Reframed

CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Thursday, you can get your first look at a refreshed version of an iconic painting.

“A Sunday on La Grande Jatte, the classic work of neo-impressionism from Georges Seurat was just re-installed the Art Institute.

This time, it’s in a new frame and updated gallery space. Advance ticket purchase and proof of vaccination is required for admission to the Art Institute.

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff