CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Thursday, you can get your first look at a refreshed version of an iconic painting.
“A Sunday on La Grande Jatte, the classic work of neo-impressionism from Georges Seurat was just re-installed the Art Institute.
This time, it’s in a new frame and updated gallery space. Advance ticket purchase and proof of vaccination is required for admission to the Art Institute.
"La Grande Jatte" is now returning to the galleries on January 27. We hope to see you then!
— The Art Institute of Chicago (@artinstitutechi) January 20, 2022