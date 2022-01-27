CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Midnight to noon Friday for central and southern Cook County and all of Lake County, Indiana.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, this watch will likely be upgraded to an advisory or a warning later this evening.
Lake effect snow will increase for areas near the lake late this evening, and then expand to the southwest suburbs overnight.
Snowfall amounts overnight through Friday morning will range from two to four inches, but some locations may see or exceed six inches.
Where the heaviest lake effect snow bands set up, visibility will be greatly reduced due to the potential for snowfall rates of one to one and a half inches per hour.
Lake effect snow continues through the morning rush-hour, then decreasing snow chances starting by midday. Mostly cloudy and breezy for Friday afternoon with highs in 20 degrees. Lows will be near zero degrees for Friday night, with wind chills as cold as -10 degrees.
Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 20s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 30s. More snow is expected by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Lake effect snow likely, especially for Cook County and Lake County, IN. Low: 9°
FRIDAY: Lake effect snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. High: 19°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 23°