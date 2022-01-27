GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Tammie Souza
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are back to the 30s.

Thursday will be a breezy day with passing flurries and temperatures near 30 degrees.

CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza with the First Alert Weather says lake effect snow is expected to develop Thursday night. The snow will arrive between the lakeshore from Cook and Will counties and eastward to Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana.

Some areas could see several inches of accumulation.

Cold air returns Friday with temperatures in the 20s.