Chicago Weather Alert: Lake-Effect Snow On The Way With 6 To 8 Inches Possible In Some Areas; Winter Storm Warning IssuedA Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for central Cook County, including Chicago, as well as for northern Cook County and Lake County.

Two Men Shot Dead In Car In Ravenswood; Car Goes On To Crash And Catch FireTwo men were shot and killed in a vehicle in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and the car went on to crash and catch fire.

Pair Charged In Murder Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega Denied Bail; Accused Teen Gunman Committed Three Previous Carjackings, Prosecutors SayAt the accused gunman's bond hearing on Thursday, Cook County prosecutors said 16-year-old Emilio Corripio teen had committed three aggravated carjackings in the span of just 5 months, and was on "intensive probation" at the time of the murder.

Bears Hire Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus As New Head CoachNew Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn't waste any time picking a head coach, as the Bears have hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.