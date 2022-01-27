CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County prosecutors are negotiating a possible plea agreement with accused serial scammer Candace Clark, whose story CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been following for more than two years.

During Clark’s latest court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors said they have made a plea offer in Clark’s case, and defense attorney David Drwencke said they will be filing an answer later in the day, as they seek to enter into formal plea negotiations.

The two sides will meet for a formal plea conference next month.

The latest development comes just two weeks after a judge said Clark’s case “has gone on long enough,” when Clark’s new attorney had asked for more time to meet with his client.