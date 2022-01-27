16-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Was On Probation For CarjackingThe teenager charged with the murder of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega has been in trouble with the law before, having faced previous carjacking and gun charges. So far, the 16-year-old accused gunman has not been identified, but is due to appear in court on Thursday, to face charges as an adult.

6 minutes ago