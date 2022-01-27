CHICAGO (CBS)– The city will provide an update Thursday a week after announcing $1.5 million dollars will go towards the shoreline.
CBS 2 checked in on the lakefront trail, on the South Side near East Hyde Park Boulevard. The trail was shut down after a bad winter storm in 2020.
It's been a continuous rough spot along the lake, CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports. It's since been repaired with a complete repavement and new cinderblocks.
CBS 2 has covered erosion along the lakefront and the measures the city has taken to try to keep the distance between Lake Michigan and not just the shoreline, but homes.
Rogers Park has seen a lot of changes and construction over the years. Parra reported in 2019, the city placed massive boulders in the water to act as sort of a buffer and it's actually worked.
Over the years, the army corps of engineers has repeatedly come up with plans and pitched projects that just didn’t get the funding they needed.