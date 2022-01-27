GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago City Council has designated the Little Village arch as an official city landmark.

The arch on 26th Street has welcomed visitors to the Mexican-American community since 1990.

Chicago architect Arian Lozano designed the two-story archway to showcase the neighborhood’s heritage. It serves as a gateway to the Little Village neighborhood, where 26th Street is known as the city’s “second Magnificent Mile,” because it is Chicago’s busiest shopping district outside of Michigan Avenue.

The City Council approved the landmark designation on Wednesday, which protects the arch from significant changes and demolition

