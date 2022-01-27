CHICAGO (CBS) – A big surprise celebration of life in rolling meadows today for Alice Fitzgerald who turns 100 on Saturday.
Alice has lived in rolling meadows for 70 years. after she retired from the Transo Envelope Company in Chicago, she devoted her time to her community — volunteering with numerous groups.
Many of those organizations showed their support at her birthday parade Thursday.
Her son Frank explains how she made such a big impact.
“Happy go lucky, a lot of fun, friendly, caring, and she was always helping other people. Her whole life was devoted to that,” he said.
Alice will have a Zoom celebration with friends and family this weekend.
She has four grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.