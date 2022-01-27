Pair Charged In Murder Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega Denied Bail; Accused Teen Gunman Committed Three Previous Carjackings, Prosecutors SayAt the accused gunman's bond hearing on Thursday, Cook County prosecutors said 16-year-old Emilio Corripio teen had committed three aggravated carjackings in the span of just 5 months, and was on "intensive probation" at the time of the murder.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lake Effect Snow To Impact Your CommuteA Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lake County in Indiana for late tonight through Friday afternoon where up to 6 inches of snow could fall.

Bears Reportedly Hiring Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus As New Head CoachAccording to multiple reports, including ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bears are working on a deal with Eberflus to replace Matt Nagy, who was fired earlier this month.

Chicago Matching Federal Money For Lakefront Erosion SurveyThe City of Chicago committed $1.5 to match the federal money to fund a survey on the best ways to repair and protect the eroding Lake Michigan shoreline.