CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s a first of its kind coat drive for the city. Rideshare service Uber is partnering with the Salvation Army to donate gently used coats to people in need.
To donate, open the Uber app and request a delivery pickup. Follow the instructions in the app on how to package your donations. A driver will meet you at your door and take your coats to the closest Salvation Army. You can follow along on the app to see when it is delivered.
Uber will cover the cost of the trip up to $25. Make sure to use this promo code: CoatDriveCHI.
The coat drive runs 10 a.m. to 5p.m. now through Saturday.