Chicago First Alert Weather: Clearing Skies, Wind Chills Bring Sub-Zero Feels-Like TempsSnow chances decrease in northwest Indiana by midnight. Clearing skies and very cold tonight with lows around zero degrees. Wind chills will be as cold as -10 degrees.

Neighbors Help Each Other Dig Out, Plows Get To Work On Side Streets After Lake Effect SnowstormWe know Chicagoans look out for each other – and that was as true as ever when we got pummeled with snow on Friday.

A Disappointment May Be Coming For St. Patrick's Day: Corned Beef Prices Are Shooting Up, Some Local Butchers Aren't Even Carrying ItA few dinner plates might be going without corned beef this year, as the price to stock the meat keeps going up.

Chicago Public Schools Cuts COVID-19 Isolation And Quarantine Period For Students, Staff From 10 Days To 5The Chicago Public Schools on Friday announced that it will change its isolation policies for those who test positive for COVID-19, and quarantine policies for close contacts, from 10 days to five.