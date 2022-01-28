CHICAGO (CBS) – As the snow begins to slow, one of the hardest-hit places is north suburban Wilmette.

Many people spent the day trying to find their sidewalks. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray visited Wilmette where it finally stopped snowing.

The sun came out and the snow stopped falling. That was a different story a few hours ago where we barely saw anyone out and about. But the few we did talk to say they’re enjoying the snow.

There’s no second thought

For Doug Steffenson when it comes to neighborly love.

“It’s fun. I actually like throwing the snow and clearing the path and all that sort of stuff. I think I’ll be out here a while today given the way the lake effect is going.”

8 inches of snow was reported in Wilmette Friday morning.

The Village of Wilmette’s public works department says last year 17 inches of snow fell in a matter of two days, Feb. 15-17.

And between Jan. 10, and Feb 2, they had 10 inches of snow.

“It’s been difficult. Some years are difficult, more than others, but this year it’s been a lot light. So, it’s a bit easier this year.”

Jaime Flores says he and his father shovels snow as a side hustle. We asked them will the possible foot of snow help their family business.

“That won’t bother me a lot. So, another 8 inches or four or how many we have, adding another foot of snow, we’re getting a little bit of a head start,” he said.

While Flores shoveled, some were taking a quick brisk walk.

“It’s really a good day for exercise because I’m not worried about ice because the snow makes for easy walking, I’m dressed well and I hope to get in two miles today,” Barbra Kudirka said.

Residents say living in this area, heavy lake effect snow comes with the territory.

“It’s just part of what you get when you live on the north shore by the lake,” Steffenson said.

People here will be ready with their shovels when another round of snow could come next week.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Friday.