CHICAGO (CBS)– Committed or crazy? A Chicagoan training for the Boston Marathon is not letting the snow stop him from going on an early morning jog.
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra talked with Greg who was running along the lakefront despite the heavy lake effect snow Friday morning.
Godspeed to this man running along frozen, snowy Lake Michigan during a winter storm 🤪🤙🏽 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QGlpNCWIXy
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) January 28, 2022
"This is a way to start the day, get yourself going, get outside, clear your head," early morning runner Greg told CBS 2. "It's important to me."
Greg said the path was cleared for him to run.
When Parra asked about snow and ice getting in his eyes, Greg said "that's not the best, you just have to deal with it."
Greg said he is running the Boston Marathon in April.