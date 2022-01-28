CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy lake effect snow is coming down in the Chicago, leaving low visibility for Friday morning commuters.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central Cook County, northern Cook County and Lake County, Illinois from 2 a.m. to noon Friday.
First Alert Weather models estimate snow totals of 4 to 8 inches. Areas closer to the lake and city have already seen 4 inches of snow.
SNOW UPDATE:
2-4 inches of snow has already fallen in some spots closer to the lake and city.
4-8 inches is expected in the heaviest band with some isolated spots that could reach 8-12 inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for southern Cook County and all of DuPage County Lake County, Indiana.
The heaviest lake effect snow band is pounding Cook county closer to the lakefront from the North Shore to Calumet City and this band stretches through central Will and Kankakee counties.