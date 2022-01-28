CHICAGO (CBS)– The city has deployed over 200 plows as heavy lake effect snow rolls through the Chicago area.
Trucks are out plowing and salting main streets. Don't expect your side street to get cleared until the main roads are done.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central Cook County, northern Cook County and Lake County, Illinois from 2 a.m. to noon Friday. Areas closer to the lake and city have already seen 4 inches of snow. Five inches of snow has fallen between Bridgeport and Midway.
You can track your area's snow removal with Chicago's online plow tracker.
CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza recommends taking public transportation to avoid dangerous driving conditions with low visibility.