CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday morning commuters are advised to take it slow as heavy lake effect snow causes dangerous driving conditions.
CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab where she is seeing snow-covered roadways.
Odigwe said roads are packed with snow and visibility is very low. She said lanes on major roadways are had to see and the main issue for drivers is side streets where plow have not yet reached.
Rogers Park, Odigwe said, is among the areas facing heavy snowfall and low visibility.
Just over the boarder in Northwest Indiana, snowfall was relatively light but roads are still slippery. About an inch of snow had fallen in Munster by 5:30 a.m.
CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza recommends taking public transportation to avoid dangerous driving conditions with low visibility.
You can track your area's snow removal with Chicago's online plow tracker.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central Cook County, northern Cook County and Lake County, Illinois from 2 a.m. to noon Friday. Areas closer to the lake and city have already seen 4 inches of snow. Five inches of snow has fallen between Bridgeport and Midway.