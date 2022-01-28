CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban high schooler is headed for New York City’s biggest stage — Carnegie Hall.

And while this is her first big break, her impressive singing career has been years in the making.

There’s an old joke: “How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice.”

For all of her 15 years, Kenzie Young has put in the work that’s led to her to that grand stage in New York.

“I was really young. I loved singing when I was … the second I knew I could talk. It’s like the first thing I did,” she said.

Kenzie is taking her rightful place at the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. It is quite an accomplishment. Out of 10,000 singers from around the world who auditioned, Kenzie is one of only a few hundred selected to preform next week.

What does she think it’s going to be like to do it in that auditorium?

“Probably really awesome. I mean, It’s crazy to even think about. Like, it baffles my mind that I’m going there in a week to sing on stage. That’s crazy to me,” she said.

Her mom, Gina, is incredibly proud.

“I could tear up talking about it every time I brag about her. It just brings out all the emotions. I can’t even explain it,” Gina said.

Gina said Kenzie is eager study and practice.

Williams: “You haven’t had to push her. You haven’t had to say, ‘Kenzie, you need to practice.’ This desire just comes naturally.”

Gina: “It’s natural. It’s fun for her. …I think that’s why i don’t have to push it — it’s like breathing.”

Now a freshman at Lockport Central High School and a veteran of school musicals, Kenzie’s vision as a small child is coming to life.

“I remember when I was really young, and I would find out that people were going on a stage to sing, and I was like, ‘I’m so going to do that,’” she said.