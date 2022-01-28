CHICAGO (CBS) — A Carpentersville man is facing multiple felonies, after McHenry County Sheriff’s police said he tried to flee as they were serving an arrest warrant, and hid a stash of cocaine inside a Dollar Tree store in Alognquin.
Around 1 p.m. Thursday, investigators followed 45-year-old Carlo Yescas-Noriega from his home in Carpentersville to the parking lot of a Dollar Tree store in Algonquin, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's office.
As officers approached him to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for theft, Yescas-Noriega ran off and went inside the store.
Once officers caught up to him, he gave them a fake name and ID. Investigators found 114 grams of cocaine he tried to hide on a store shelf, and later executed a search warrant at his home, where they found an additional 18 grams of cocaine, 59.5 grams of marijuana, drug packing materials, a handgun, and a shotgun.
Yescas-Noriega has been charged with two counts of cocaine possession, and one count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and is being held on $250,000 bail.