CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Friday were searching for a man wanted in a homicide earlier this month in the South Austin neighborhood.
The man followed the victim in the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue at 10:02 p.m. Jan. 10, and then shot him multiple times and killed him, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Snow Totals From Lake Effect Snowstorm
The suspect is described as a Black male between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a dark-colored jacket, green pants, and brown boots.READ MORE: Man Facing Drug Charges After Trying To Hide Cocaine On Shelf Of Dollar Tree Store In Algonquin
Police have released surveillance photos and video.
MORE NEWS: Mayor Lightfoot Added To Lawsuit Over Removal Of Christopher Columbus Statue In Little Italy
Anyone with information should call Detective Martorano at Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.