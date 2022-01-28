FIRST ALERT WEATHERWinter Storm Warning For Much Of Chicago Area For Heavy Lake-Effect Snow
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Crash, Semi truck, Tri-State Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS)– A semi truck slid into a ditch on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning as heavy lake effect snow falls.

Illinois State Police said the incident was caused by “snowy conditions” at mile post 14 in the northbound lanes of I-294 just before 3:40 a.m.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Runner Training For Boston Marathon Braves The Snow Along Chicago's Lakefront

No one was injured.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous Driving Conditions With Snow Causing Low Visibility For Friday Commute

The right lanes is shut down as crews work to recover the truck.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central Cook County, northern Cook County and Lake County, Illinois from 2 a.m. to noon Friday.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather Alert: City Deploys Over 200 Plows Amid Lake Effect Snow

 