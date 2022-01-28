CHICAGO (CBS)– A semi truck slid into a ditch on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning as heavy lake effect snow falls.
Illinois State Police said the incident was caused by "snowy conditions" at mile post 14 in the northbound lanes of I-294 just before 3:40 a.m.
No one was injured.
The right lanes is shut down as crews work to recover the truck.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central Cook County, northern Cook County and Lake County, Illinois from 2 a.m. to noon Friday.