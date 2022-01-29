CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were shot while standing outside in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Police said around 1:20 a.m., a 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were standing outside when an unidentified offender of a black SUV shot at them.
The 31-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 40-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.