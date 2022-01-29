GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were shot while standing outside in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:20 a.m., a 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were standing outside when an unidentified offender of a black SUV shot at them.

The 31-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 40-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

