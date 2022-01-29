CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend.

The first shooting of the weekend happened Friday evening in Washington Heights.

Police said around 5:51 p.m., a 46-year-old man was attempting to purchase a used vehicle in the 9900 block of South Halsted when the offender produced a handgun announced a robbery, and fired shots striking the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported in good condition to Christ Hospital.

A 24-year-old man victim was found shot in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood Saturday just after midnight.

Around 12:10 a.m., the victim was found outside on the 5900 block of North Western with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

The victim was unable to provide details.

Two men, 31 and 40, were shot while standing outside in Humboldt Park early Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:20 a.m. the men were outside on the 3800 block of West Augusta when an unidentified occupant of a black SUV shot at them.

The 31-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 40-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.

A man, 39, was shot while walking in the West Pullman neighborhood Saturday morning.

Around 6:16 a.m., the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in stable condition. The victim was walking in the 11500 block of South Prairie when a silver unknown vehicle pulled up fired shots in the victim’s direction and struck the victim in the leg.

No one is in custody in each incident.