TAMPA, Fla. (CBS/AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN.
The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season. ESPN reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game.
Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots before leaving the team in 2020. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and took them Super Bowl LV in his first season to win over the Kansas City Chiefs — marking Brady’s seventh career win.
