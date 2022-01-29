CHICAGO (CBS) — A car crashed into a city plow truck in the Loop early Saturday morning, according to police.
Around 12:45 a.m., the driver in the vehicle while traveling westbound on the 1100 block of South State Street and failed to obey a traffic signal, striking a city plow truck traveling southbound on State Street, causing the plow to jump a curb and hit a large fence.
The driver of the vehicle suffered a broken leg and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The passenger in the vehicle complained of pain in the lower abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
No further information at this time.