CHICAGO (CBS) — Taking care of infants during natural disasters like floods and tornadoes is a struggle for parents, but a bill heading to Capitol Hill is geared to help.
A key element of The Demand Act would make sure nursing mothers can keep breastfeeding their babies.
U.S. Congressman Lauren Underwood and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth say it will address current gaps in emergency assistance.
The Demand Act would direct FEMA to develop clear guidance for how to support parents and babies through the individual assistance program.
It would include breast pumps as well as other necessary nursing equipment and lactation support advisors.
Duckworth and Underwood will introduce the bill in the Senate and House over the next two weeks.