CHICAGO (CBS) – Sources tell CBS 2 Investigators that Jason Van Dyke is expected to be transferred to Illinois Saturday ahead of his Feb. 3 release.
Van Dyke, who was sentenced and jailed for the death of Laquan McDonald in 2018, was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each time he shot McDonald on October 20, 2014.
He was sentenced to nearly seven years in jail but served half that time after becoming eligible for an early release on good behavior. The location of where he served his time has been kept secret.
On Monday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson joined by McDonald's aunt and grandmother announced a march on Michigan Avenue in response to Van Dykes release.
“We will fight back on this one. On that day, there will be a major march on Michigan Ave. The time will be determined,” Jackson said.
Activists also called on CTA union members to stop service if Van Dyke is released and wanted the U.S. Attorney General to file federal charges to keep Van Dyke in prison — calling his release a slap in the face.