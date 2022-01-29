CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for two missing teens last seen in the Gage Park neighborhood.
Valentina Cruz, 14, and Luis Cruz, 12, were last seen Friday leaving their residence on the 5200 block of South Talman Avenue.
Valentina is 5 foot 2 inches, 110 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink and white jacket and black leggings.
Luis is 4 foot 11 inches, 110 pounds, has brown eyes, Black hair, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.