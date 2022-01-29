CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s time for PAWS Pet of the Week.
Meet 2-year-old Sandy, who loves to spend her days alternating between snuggling on the couch, going on a walk, engaging in middle enrichment activities such as puzzle feeders or snuggle mat.
Her former foster family describes her as the perfect foot warmer and a true fashionista.
Sandy loves to bundle up in coats and sweaters during cold Chicago winters. Sometimes selective with other dogs so she might like to be the only K-9 member of the household.
If you have a home with older adults and children you may be Sandy's perfect match.
Sandy along with other adorable cats and dogs are going to be available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their in-person adoption appointment process. Visit PAWSChicago.org to schedule an appointment today.