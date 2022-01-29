CHICAGO (CBS) — The games begin — on ice — with the annual Pink in the Rink youth hockey fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
In Saturday's event at Fifth Third Ice Arena on the Near West Side, girls from The Chicago Mission took on rivals from the Chicago Young Americans.
The stars on skates range in age from 12 to 19.
Chicago Mission started the fundraiser years ago,w hen a relative of one of the players had cancer and the team decided to raise money for the cause.
Over the year Pink in the Rink has raised more than $300,000 to fight cancer.
Fun fact: Six female hockey players in the upcoming Winter Olympics played for Chicago Mission when they were younger.