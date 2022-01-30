HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) – One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crash In Highland, Indiana Sunday morning.
Highland Police said an officer was on patrol around 8:55 a.m. when he came across the cash that happened moments prior on U.S. 41 and Ramblewood Drive.READ MORE: Jason Van Dyke Expected To Be Transferred To Illinois Ahead Of February Release Date
Initial reports say a silver 2020 Hyundai Accent, driven by a woman, 70, from Munster was traveling eastbound on Ramblewood entering an intersection on a green signal when it was struck on the driver’s side by a blue 2009 Volvo driven by a 51-year-old woman from Highland.READ MORE: LOCATED: Valentina Cruz, 14, And Luis Cruz, 12, Of Gage Park
The woman in the Volvo had been traveling southbound on U.S. 41 when she disregarded the red traffic signal at Ramblewood.
The 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The 51-year-old female was transported to Community Hospital by Superior Ambulance Service for injuries to her legs and head.MORE NEWS: Police Alert Businesses Of Recent Burglaries In The Loop
The crash is currently under investigation.