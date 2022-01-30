CHICAGO (CBS) – Two tow truck drivers were shot in Palmer Square Sunday morning.
Police said around 5:34 a.m., two men, 44 and 33, suffered gunshot wounds to the body on the 2200 block of North Humboldt Boulevard.
The 44-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and self-transported to Humboldt Park Hospital in good condition. The 33-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to the head and self-transported to Humboldt Park Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.