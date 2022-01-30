CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — President Joe Biden is calling for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
Frerichs is a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois.
He was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul. He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.
Biden says, "The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable."
Since Frerichs was abducted by the Taliban, Haqqani network, or their affiliates in Afghanistan, U.S. Sens. Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have called repeatedly on the Trump and Biden administrations to make his safe return a priority.