CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing Forest View woman has been found dead in Chicago, officials confirm.
Charisma Ehresman, 20, was reported missing on Jan. 23, according to Forest View Police. She was originally reported missing "based on suspicious circumstances," and an endangered Mmissing person advisory was issued.
The 20-year-old reportedly left her home in the morning on Jan. 23, missed work and had no contact with her family, which was unusual for her, police said.
Ehresman was found dead Friday in the back of a vehicle in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street in the city's Austin neighborhood, Chicago Police confirm.
The Cook County Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide, citing the cause of death as strangulation and smothering.