CHICAGO (CBS) — A slow warm-up continues, with a few flurries today.
Today:
Flurries are possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. High of 28 degrees.
Mostly cloudy. Low 15.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. High 34.
Warming to the 40s by Tuesday. A large winter storm looks to impact the Midwest Tuesday night through Thursday, but the big question still remains: WHERE does it bring the heaviest snow? Lots of uncertainty but snow seems likely for several days next week.