CHICAGO (CBS) — Conditions will remain dry through Tuesday in the Chicago area with temperatures continuing to slowly warm up.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 15 degrees.
Expect mostly cloudy skies Monday with a high temperature of 34 degrees.
After returning to the 40s by Thursday, we’re eyeing the next winter storm. It looks to take aim farther to Chicago’s south, mostly affecting central and southern Illinois and Indiana, but Chicago will likely see some accumulating snow Wednesday from the system.