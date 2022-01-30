CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Chinatown community is standing up to hate crimes against Asian Americans. Neighbors held a rally calling for justice at their local library Sunday.

Now the family of a man who was shot and killed in broad daylight two months ago says they still can’t understand why anyone would hurt him.

The killing of 71-year-old Woon Sing Tse is still fresh for the Tse family. The son said his mother is afraid to leave the house alone.

“My mother can’te ven walk outside by herself like she used to,” William Tse said. “She’s stuck at home.”

William said his mother’s perception of the world has been flipped upside down.

“She’ll only go out when one of us goes with her, and that’s pathetic,” he said.

He said his mother is taking it the hardest.

“Done everything together from spending time together, to working together, retiring together. And when that’s all taken away from you, you can only imagine how that tears a person apart,” he said.

On Dec. 7, Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was gun downed while walking on Princeton, in broad daylight.

“There’s no ‘why’ to this equation. We don’t know why it happened,” William said.

While it’s unclear if his father was targeted because of his race, today Asain community activist, state officials and city leaders stood together in solidarity to speak up for victims of Asian hate.

“It’s despicable what we have seen over the last two years and the systemic racism that continues to effect such a large and such a significant community,” said 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez.

Sen. Tammy Duck also mentioned Asian hate crime rose 150% in 2021. The event marks one year since a Thai American grandfather in his 80s was attacked and killed in San Francisco.

“While it is not new and it is deplorable each time it happens, it is important to recognize that Asain Americans do also have a history of fighting back,” said Rep. Theresa Mah (2nd).

But it’s also a strong reminder of the violence the Tse family has endured.

“I guess time will heal. So it’s basically timing I guess and maybe hopefully get answers, sooner than later,” said William.

Sunday’s rally was the largest coordinated AAIP event held simultaneously, nationwide. Other cities that were part of the movement included San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Philadelphia.