CHICAGO (CBS) – People in Chicago are standing up to hate crimes against Asian Americans.
There's a rally today at Chinatown's library, starting at 1 p.m.
Chicago, is one of five major cities, holding rallies today.
The event marks one year since a Thai American grandfather, in his eighties, was attacked and killed in San Francisco.
Chicago has had similar attacks, like last month's murder of Woom Sing Tse — another grandfather who was shot and killed at random in Chinatown.
Today’s nationwide rallies will simultaneously hold a moment of silence, for victims of Asian hate.