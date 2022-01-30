GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – People in Chicago are standing up to hate crimes against Asian Americans.

There’s a rally today at Chinatown’s library, starting at 1 p.m.

Chicago, is one of five major cities, holding rallies today.

The event marks one year since a Thai American grandfather, in his eighties, was attacked and killed in San Francisco.

Chicago has had similar attacks, like last month’s murder of Woom Sing Tse — another grandfather who was shot and killed at random in Chinatown.

Today’s nationwide rallies will simultaneously hold a moment of silence, for victims of Asian hate.

