By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Gold Coast, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicago Police, the 32-year-old man got in an argument with someone in an alley in the 100 block of West Division Street around 4:30 p.m.

The unknown person started shooting at the 32-year-old, striking him in the lower back.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in good condition.

One person of interest is being questioned, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

