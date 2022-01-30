CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s been a week of new additions for the Bears as they have announced that they have hired former Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy Sunday.
We have hired Luke Getsy as our offensive coordinator.
Welcome to Chicago, Luke! 🐻⬇️
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 30, 2022
Getsy, 37, has 15 years of coaching experience – seven of those spent in the NFL with the Packers from 2014 to 2017. He also served as offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Mississippi State for a short time in 2018 but would return to the Packers in 2019 and stay for the last three seasons.READ MORE: Jason Van Dyke Expected To Be Transferred To Illinois Ahead Of February Release Date
The latest offensive coordinator has had his share of time on the field. He was an undrafted free agent in 2007 and signed with the 49ers through the preseason, but didn’t make the final roster.READ MORE: LOCATED: Valentina Cruz, 14, And Luis Cruz, 12, Of Gage Park
Getsy’s addition comes after the Bears announced Tuesday that they have hired Kansas City Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their new general manager.MORE NEWS: Police Alert Businesses Of Recent Burglaries In The Loop
Days later, The Bears announced Thursday evening that they have officially hired Matt Eberflus — both replacing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, who was fired earlier this month.