CHICAGO (CBS) – Carjackings in Chicago are still a concern for a lot of drivers, but a group of concerned citizens will be back out this week to keep people safe.
The organization Operation Neighborhood Safety will take part in ‘Operation Safe Pump’ on the city’s South Side.
They want to make sure people can pump gas without worrying about crime.
They will be out Tuesday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. — officers from the 3rd and 6th districts will join the group to look after drivers at the Shell and BP stations on State Street near 74th and 75th Streets.