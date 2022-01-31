CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead, and 16 are injured following shootings across the city over the weekend. Two of those shot were under the age of 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened Saturday evening in West Pullman.

Police said around 6 p.m., a male, 25-30, old sustained one gunshot wound to the chest and was discovered unresponsive in a retail store in the 11600 block of South Halsted. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man was found with a gunshot wound in Marquette Park early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a person down around 1:05 a.m. and discovered a male victim, 23 with one gunshot wound to the back of the head on the 6400 block of South St. Louis. The victim later died from his injuries, police said.

Police found a 36-year-old man shot in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 4500 block of West Grenshaw around 1:58 a.m. and discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper left chest. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

A man was shot while trying to buy a car Friday evening in Washington Heights.

Police said around 5:51 p.m., a 46-year-old man was attempting to purchase a used vehicle in the 9900 block of South Halsted when the offender produced a handgun announced a robbery, and fired shots striking the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported in good condition to Christ Hospital.

A 24-year-old man was found shot in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood Saturday just after midnight.

Around 12:10 a.m., the victim was found outside on the 5900 block of North Western with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

The victim was unable to provide details.

Two men, 31 and 40, were shot while standing outside in Humboldt Park early Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:20 a.m. the men were outside on the 3800 block of West Augusta when an unidentified occupant of a black SUV shot at them.

The 31-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 40-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.

A man, 39, was shot while walking in the West Pullman neighborhood Saturday morning.

Around 6:16 a.m., the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in stable condition. The victim was walking in the 11500 block of South Prairie when a silver unknown vehicle pulled up fired shots in the victim’s direction and struck the victim in the leg.

Two teens are both in critical condition after they were shot Saturday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

Chicago police said the two were in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Sawyer around 1:20 p.m. “conducting a narcotics-related transaction” when someone started shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the neck and self-transported to Saint Anthony Hospital and was later transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to Chicago Police, the 32-year-old man got in an argument with someone in an alley in the 100 block of West Division Street around 4:30 p.m. The unknown person started shooting at the 32-year-old, striking him in the lower back. The victim was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in good condition. One person of interest is being questioned, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday: