CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — President Joe Biden is calling for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
Frerichs is a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois.READ MORE: Taking Helm At Halas Hall, New Bears GM Ryan Poles Declares 'We’re Going To Take The North And Never Give It Back'
He was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul. He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.
Since Frerichs was abducted by the Taliban, Haqqani network, or their affiliates in Afghanistan, U.S. Sens. Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have called repeatedly on the Trump and Biden administrations to make his safe return a priority.
Biden says, “The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.”READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Watch Taking Effect Tuesday Night; 6+ Inches Of Snow Possible By Thursday
The Taliban wants a prisoner swap — for the U.S. to released convicted drug lord Bashir Noorzhai in exchange.
For Frerichs’ family there is no price for a man who served his country and can’t come home.
“When they give me that phone call and tell me that they found Mark and that he’s on a plane, you’re going to meet up with him, I’m going to give him the biggest hug when I see him, and I don’t think I’ll want to let go,” his sister said.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather Alert: The Worst Snowstorms In Chicago History
His sister, Charlene Cakora issued the following statements:
“My brother is the only American hostage currently being held by the Taliban.”
“We trusted the Trump Administration and they did nothing, sweeping him under the rug as they concluded their peace accord with the Taliban. We had high hopes for the Biden Administration, but they too have repeatedly put other issues ahead Mark’s safe return.”
“We understand that the Taliban have been clear about what they want, repeatedly telling the US Government and media the same answer each time they were asked how Mark can come home. He is only being kept as a hostage because senior officials have not presented President Biden with a decision about taking action. Mr. President, please bring my brother home before it is too late.”