CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — President Joe Biden is calling for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.

Frerichs is a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois.

He was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul. He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

Since Frerichs was abducted by the Taliban, Haqqani network, or their affiliates in Afghanistan, U.S. Sens. Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have called repeatedly on the Trump and Biden administrations to make his safe return a priority.

Biden says, “The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.”

The Taliban wants a prisoner swap — for the U.S. to released convicted drug lord Bashir Noorzhai in exchange.

For Frerichs’ family there is no price for a man who served his country and can’t come home.

“When they give me that phone call and tell me that they found Mark and that he’s on a plane, you’re going to meet up with him, I’m going to give him the biggest hug when I see him, and I don’t think I’ll want to let go,” his sister said.

His sister, Charlene Cakora issued the following statements: