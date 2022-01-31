CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago SWAT car crashed on the way to a domestic situation in Morgan Park.
An officer's car collided with a small SUV and ended up crashing in to a utility police near 111th Street and Fairfield Avenue.
The pole was completely knocked down. Electricity crews have been on the scene to make repairs.
No word on the officers condition.
