CHICAGO (CBS) – Two problematic motels; one vacant, another drawing dozens of police calls over the years.

So, the village decided to do something about it — buy them. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas takes us to Glen Ellyn, where village leaders decided this month enough is enough.

Despite the cold and snow. Hokkai Sushi owner Yan Tang says he loves his location on Roosevelt Road.

Tim: What do you think about this area?

Tang: It’s good area. good people.

What he doesn’t love? The motels across the street.

One of them has been a vacant eyesore for years. But next door, the same owners continued to operate a motel in this separate building, where CBS 2 reported in 2016 on a man with a gun fighting with another man.

And just in the past two years, police blotters describe disorderly conduct, theft of vehicle parts, possession of controlled substance, and more.

For Tang, the vacant building is bad enough.

“No nice for the city,” he said.

The properties have been on and off the market several times over the past five years. The village got tired of waiting for a developer to step in and make something happen, so they bought it for $2.85 million.

Tim: What’s the square footage here?

Mark: This is 2.2 acres.

Village President Mark Senak says both buildings will be demolished this spring. And then?

“Our desire is to partner with private development to try to determine what is the best use for this property,” Senak said.

Senak says the purchase will give the village more say on what’s built here. He’s planning to see at least some business development.

“One of the considerations is we’re gonna look at affordable housing for this location, but that’s one of many options. And until we hear from the residents, no decisions have been made,” he said.

The owner at a nearby camera shop told us in an email “any plan that the village has for the redevelopment will be an improvement.”

As for Tang?

“It’s good for the city I think, for this area.”

He’ll be happy when these buildings are gone.

The village president says that $2.85 million comes from the village’s reserves fund.

His team will be taking feedback on the plans over the coming months.