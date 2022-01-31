CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating after multiple synagogues were vandalized on the Northwest Side over the weekend.

Sunday’s incidents took place just hours and blocks apart.

Police said around 7 a.m., officers were called to a synagogue at 3635 West Devon Avenue for a man kicking the side of the building, trying to break a window.

Then, around 5 p.m., someone spray painted graffiti on both a synagogue and a cargo container in the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue. A swastika was found spray painted on the side of the building.

While no injuries were reported, a man was verbally assaulted during this incident.

Police said a person was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the second incident.

Police cannot confirm if the two incidents are connected.

According to the Concerned Citizens League, there were two other attacks reported on Saturday. Windows were broken at two Jewish businesses, at 2938 West Devon Ave. and a bakery at 2944 West Devon Ave.

The Concerned Citizens League said another synagogue’s windows were broken in the area of Devon and Monticello on Saturday.

Officials said these incidents were reported to Chicago police. CBS 2 reached out to police regarding these additional incidents.

Anti-Defamation League Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg took to Twitter to express his “sadness and anger” over the Chicago attacks over the weekend.

It appears multiple acts of antisemitic vandalism were committed in Chicago this weekend. My heart aches with sadness and anger. Our team at @ADLMidwest has reached out to those affected and @Chicago_Police to offer our full support and assistance. https://t.co/KCoMrzW3yD — David Goldenberg (@dgoldenb5) January 31, 2022

Alderman Debra Silverstein (50th Ward) released the following statement:

“I am very upset to report that there were multiple distressing incidents in our neighborhood this weekend. Public safety is of the utmost importance, and the Chicago Police are closely investigating each case.



Vandalism was discovered at several local Jewish institutions and businesses. The police are still investigating whether the incidents are connected and if they were carried out by the same person or group of people. No official pronouncement has been made on a possible motive, but these have all the hallmarks of hate-based crimes.



These incidents are particularly upsetting as they come mere days after Holocaust Remembrance Day and in light of a worrying increase in antisemitism across the nation.



I want to assure everyone that the City of Chicago stands firmly with the Jewish community. The police are taking these incidents very seriously, as am I and all the City leadership. Hate has no place in this neighborhood, and bigotry will not be tolerated.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, over 2,000 anti-Semetic attacks were reported in 2020, breaking records as their third highest year since they started keeping track.

These incidents come just weeks after a man held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue for 11 hours.