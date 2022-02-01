CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot late Monday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Police said the boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 11000 block of South Racine Avenue around 10 p.m., when someone shot him in the right leg.
A family member drove the victim to Roseland Community Hospital, and the boy later was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.
Area Two detectives were investigating.