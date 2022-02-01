CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday, Feb. 1 marked the start of new beginnings – the first day of the Lunar New Year.

As CBS 2’s Steve Graves reported, those in Chicago’s Chinatown community see the Year of the Tiger as one that will be transformative.

Wendy Cheung, owner of Go 4 Food at 212 W. 23rd St., set out a feast for the eyes, belly, and soul for the start of the Lunar New Year. She said it reminds her of her family, and means “happiness.”

Cheung keeps with tradition each year – fish for wealth, a whole chicken to represent union, and rice cakes for growth – whether literally, as Cheung made a crack that maybe she’ll be a little taller next year – or financially, with more green in your pockets.

The red, seen all around on Chinatown lanterns and decor, represents luck.

Cheung feels it, and hopes for more as she reflects on last year.

“It’s really lucky that none of my family members had COVID, but it’s been a lot of bad news from some of the friends and my customers,” she said.

But there’s more hope a turn of the tide will come with the Year of the Tiger.

“Tiger is the king of all the animals,” said Anita Lau, co-chair of Chicago Chinatown Special Events.

Lau says it means a fierce approach.

“So he can scare, chase anything away – including this COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

It is a pandemic that last year put a pause to one tradition Lau helps organize – the parade in Chinatown. But this year, it is coming back – and it is already generating a lot of interest.

“The chamber has been getting a flood of phone calls,” said Gene Lee, organizer of the Lunar New Year Parade. “We told them, absolutely come on down.”

There’s now excitement to get business back and booming. But for those like Lee, prior joys like the parade’s return means a step to normalcy and acceptance among others.

“To talk about happiness, good health, peace, loving your neighbor,” Lee said.

And so people say goodbye to the Year of the Ox, and usher in a stronger, more ferocious, and prosperous outlook on the future.

The Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce is putting on the Parade on Sunday, Feb. 13. The route starts at Wentworth Avenue and 24th Street at noon.